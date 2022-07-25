Schickel calls on Mason City residents to greet riders coming into town for RAGBRAI overnight stop Wednesday
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor is ramping up support for RAGBRAI’s overnight stop on Wednesday.
Bill Schickel says he hopes people will greet riders when they come to and leave town. “Let’s plan to line the route Wednesday afternoon to welcome our guests to Mason City, and to bid them farewell Thursday morning.”
Schickel says there’s still a need for people to volunteer for the event. “A huge thank you to our army of volunteers that have made this all possible. It has really brought our community together, and I could not be more proud of your work.”
Schickel made his comments during a social media post on Monday which you can view below
Click here to find a link where you can sign up to volunteer for the event.