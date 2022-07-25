      Weather Alert

Schickel calls on Mason City residents to greet riders coming into town for RAGBRAI overnight stop Wednesday

Jul 25, 2022 @ 11:40am

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor is ramping up support for RAGBRAI’s overnight stop on Wednesday.

Bill Schickel says he hopes people will greet riders when they come to and leave town.   “Let’s plan to line the route Wednesday afternoon to welcome our guests to Mason City, and to bid them farewell Thursday morning.”

Schickel says there’s still a need for people to volunteer for the event.  “A huge thank you to our army of volunteers that have made this all possible. It has really brought our community together, and I could not be more proud of your work.”

Schickel made his comments during a social media post on Monday which you can view below

Click here to find a link where you can sign up to volunteer for the event.

 

 

For the latest

Trending
27 years in prison for Charles City woman accused of vehicular homicide in crash that killed Mason City couple
Retired Mason City doctor, outgoing county treasurer winners of Mason City Noon Rotary's "Service Above Self" awards
Northwood woman pleads not guilty to deceiving state out of housing, food assistance
Road closures announced for RAGBRAI's stop in Mason City next Wednesday
Mason City council tonight to hear final presentation on whether or not to consider overpass or underpass at Canadian Pacific crossings
Connect With Us