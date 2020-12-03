Salvation Army in Mason City needs more bell ringers, COVID protocols in place to keep volunteers safe
MASON CITY — The Salvation Army in Mason City is asking for more help in manning their red kettle sites as part of their Christmas fundraising campaign.
Major Geffory Crowell says the Salvation Army nationwide and here locally have implemented safety protocols at kettle sites due to the pandemic. “We need folks to sign up. I know a lot of people might be afraid because of COVID to go out and do that, but it’s a very safe activity. You stay socially distanced, you are standing by the kettle, it’s outside, everyone is wearing masks, so it is possible.”
Other protocols include all kettle equipment being cleaned prior to use, bell ringers not having any physical contact with any donations or individuals, and bell ringers will be provided a training video that shows how to safely perform their duties and engage with the public in a COVID environment. Crowell says there are numerous locations and times to choose from, and you can sign up by phone or online at registertoring.com. “Register To Ring is a great system. Once you’re signed up it will send you a reminder email. It will keep you up to date, and it’s just the easiest way to do it. For people who aren’t that tech savvy, they can still call the office and talk to Mona to sign you up at 424-4031, but Register to Ring is very easy.”
Crowell says he’s taken a couple of turns manning a kettle site and so far it’s been a great experience. “I have, and the people are great. The folks we’ve had out and the people we’ve worked with at the various stores have been fantastic, that they give from their heart, they’re a loving, giving people. We just need to have our spots filled and that takes volunteers.”
) For those making donations, they can also use Apple Pay and Google Pay technology in order to provide donors with an additional contactless form of donation. They can also make donations online at masoncityredkettle.org.