Roe v Wade overturned, but it doesn’t mean Iowa’s laws on abortion immediately change
DES MOINES — With the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe versus Wade, it does not mean Iowa’s laws on abortion immediately change. It though does make abortion a key issue in legislative races this fall and clears the way for lawmakers to pass more restrictions on abortion. The Iowa Supreme Court last week ruled that the state’s constitution does not protect a fundamental right to an abortion, overturning their own 2018 ruling.
Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement right after this morning’s ruling. She says the Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded, that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. She says today’s decision is clearly one such moment. Reynolds says “the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”
House minority leader Jennifer Konfrst says while today’s ruling is tough and it might feel hopeless, the fight is not over. She says Iowa law still gives the final say in making our own healthcare decisions, including abortion. She says a large majority of Iowans still believe in reproductive freedom because they know everyone deserves the right to decide when to start a family.