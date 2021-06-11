      Weather Alert

Road to Farmers Beach on Clear Lake to be shut down again for 4th of July

Jun 11, 2021 @ 11:53am

CLEAR LAKE — While saving a spot for the 4th of July parade in Clear Lake days ahead of time is now prohibited, a road to what in the past has been a popular party spot on Independence Day in Clear Lake will be closed again this year.

Cedar Avenue north of County Road B-35, which leads to the Farmer’s Beach area on the lake’s south shore, will be closed that day according to County Engineer Brandon Billings.   “It ends up being a spot where people go back there and get in a lot of trouble and cause a big mess, and it turns into a big garbage pit during the 4th of July, so we like to close it to try to limit the amount of people who get back there.”

Prior to the road regularly being shut down for the 4th of July, property owners had complained about people lighting fires along the shore and vandalism. The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors earlier this week passed a resolution approving the road closing for this year.

For the latest

Trending
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing a rural Clear Lake home pleads guilty, sentenced to jail time
Mason City man charged after allegedly hitting bicyclist late Saturday night
Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure near preschool
Omaha man accused of hitting pedestrian with vehicle in Mason City store parking lot
Plea change hearing set for former Forest City schools employee charged with transporting students while drunk
Connect With Us Listen To Us On