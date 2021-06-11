Road to Farmers Beach on Clear Lake to be shut down again for 4th of July
CLEAR LAKE — While saving a spot for the 4th of July parade in Clear Lake days ahead of time is now prohibited, a road to what in the past has been a popular party spot on Independence Day in Clear Lake will be closed again this year.
Cedar Avenue north of County Road B-35, which leads to the Farmer’s Beach area on the lake’s south shore, will be closed that day according to County Engineer Brandon Billings. “It ends up being a spot where people go back there and get in a lot of trouble and cause a big mess, and it turns into a big garbage pit during the 4th of July, so we like to close it to try to limit the amount of people who get back there.”
Prior to the road regularly being shut down for the 4th of July, property owners had complained about people lighting fires along the shore and vandalism. The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors earlier this week passed a resolution approving the road closing for this year.