Road leading to Farmer’s Beach area of Clear Lake to be closed for 4th of July again

CLEAR LAKE — One road to what in the past has been a popular party spot on the 4th of July in Clear Lake will be closed again this year.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals says Cedar Avenue north of County Road B-35, which leads to the Farmer’s Beach area on the lake’s south shore, will be closed tomorrow. “We’ll have the Engineer’s Office put the barricades there. We’ll have a deputy pull them out at 6:30 in the morning and take it down after the fireworks.”

Pals says they’ve closed the road on the 4th of July in recent years because of complaints from residents in that area. “The reason it was closed, we’ve tried that for four or five years, there tended to be a lot of grouping of boaters in the area at the end of Cedar there, and the landowners approached the Board of Supervisors back then and wanted to know if there’s something we can do to help control little bit of the party atmosphere. They were lighting fires on the shore, a little destruction, and several 50 gallon bags of garbage were collected. So by making people walk to that area of the lake has been a great controlling effort on the wildness that could happen with alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs.”

Pals says the party atmosphere near Farmer’s Beach may also be curbed this year by vegetative growth in the lake. “There’s quite a few weeds and grass growing in that area now, so I’m guessing there will be less boats anyway because they won’t want it in their propellers.”

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved closing the road at their meeting on Tuesday.