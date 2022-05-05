Ribbon cutting, open house scheduled for next weekend for Clear Lake Athletic & Wellness Center
Photo from March 5, 2022, from the Clear Lake Athletic & Wellness Center's Facebook page
CLEAR LAKE — A ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house will be held for the Clear Lake Athletic & Wellness Center next weekend.
City Finance Director Creighton Schmidt says the ribbon cutting will take place next Friday with citizens being able to see the facility the next morning. “We’re excited to have our ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday the 13th, so hopefully you’ll all be able to attend that. It will be at 4:00 PM over at the Wellness Center. Then the day after, we’re having the open house type of thing on the 14th, Saturday morning, from 8:00 AM to noon. The staff have been planning everything they are going to have at the open house, but it’s really a good opportunity for the community to come in and see all that the facility has to offer.”
Schmidt says things will be free on the day of the open house. “They’ll have some classes that people can take a class and see what that’s about. I think there’s going to be a pickleball tournament. Of course we have a very active pickleball crew, so it will be nice to have a tournament for that. I think they’ll have bounce houses for the kids, and some other prizes and games as well. A great opportunity for the community to go there and check out everything the facility has to offer.”
You can learn more about the Wellness Center by heading to clearlakewellness.com