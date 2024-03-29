Reynolds sending Iowa Guard soldiers, law officers to Texas

Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Stephen Osborn at an Oct. 25, 2023 news conference in Des Moines. (Radio Iowa photo)

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is sending a small group of Iowa law officers and dozens of Iowa National Guard soldiers to assist Texas authorities with border security.

This is the third time Reynolds has deployed Iowans to Texas. On Monday, 110 Iowa National Guard soldiers will start a month-long tour of duty with the Texas Military Deaprtment. This Sunday, eight state troopers and two Iowa Department of Public Safety sergeants will leave Iowa for a 28 day stint in Texas.

“Texas faces nothing short of an invasion with historic levels of illegal immigrants,” Reynolds said in a written statement, adding that the Iowans she’s sending south will be “frontline” help for Texas.

All the people the governor’s deploying to Texas are volunteers and Reynolds said she will use federal pandemic relief money to cover their expenses