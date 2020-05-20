Reynolds says movie theaters, bars, zoos, museums can reopen Friday; bars next Thursday
JOHNSTON — Governor Kim Reynolds announced this morning more loosening of pandemic restrictions, including opening up movie theaters and bars at a reduced capacity and opening the door for a high school summer sports season.
Reynolds says, “Business owners across Iowa are eager to get back to work. They understand and they accept the added responsibility to protect their employees and their customers. I believe that Iowans are willing to continue to do their part as well, so that businesses and entertainment and activities can resume again, even if the rules of engagement are different for now.”
Reynolds says many of the restrictions are being lifted on Friday, with bars being able to reopen later next week. “Effective on Friday, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums, and wedding reception venues will be permitted to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place and to ensure that proper social distancing and increased hygiene are taking place. Swimming pools will be reopening for lap swimming and swimming lessons. Next Thursday May 28th, bars and other establishments that serve alcohol, and have been limited to carryout and delivery, will be permitted to reopen for indoor or outdoor seating at 50% capacity, and of course they must follow the same public health measures and business guidance that restaurants have implemented.”
Reynolds says effective June 1st, schools can resume school-sponsored activities and learning with the appropriate public health precautions, including high school baseball and softball this summer. “I know that many parents and youth athletes are also eager to resume summer sports. High school athletics was the logical place to start the process of bringing athletics back in season. We’re working closely with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and others to make this possible, and together with the Department of Public Health, we’re working with youth sports associations to develop a plan to bring other sports opportunities back for the summer, and more will be coming on that next week.”
The final decision on summer high school athletics would be up to the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Reynolds says she’ll be working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to evaluate if any other changes to the public health strategy should be made and she expects to announce more details next week as the current emergency health disaster proclamation is scheduled to end on May 27th.
You can read Reynolds’ latest proclamation here