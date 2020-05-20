Reynolds hints at announcement today on some business closures
JOHNSTON — The governor’s proclamation keeping businesses like amusement parks and movie theaters closed statewide is set to expire May 27th. Since March, Governor Reynolds has also asked Iowans not to gather in groups of more than 10.
Reynolds says, “We know that it’s important that we continue in a very responsible, safe, measured, phased in manner to continue to open up,” Reynolds says, “and what wee’re seeing from businesses and from Iowans — they also are being very responsible.”
Reynolds says she’s been hearing from closed businesses about how they’d plan to reopen, if given the opportunity. On Tuesday, Reynolds hinted she might make some announcements on business closures today, but she’s planning to make others next week.
Memorial Day is Monday. The governor’s business closures and other restrictions are currently scheduled to expire next Wednesday.