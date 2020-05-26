Reynolds announces more restrictions to be eased, testing numbers up — only eight new COVID-19 cases reported locally
Read the newest proclamation from Governor Reynolds at this link
JOHNSTON — Governor Kim Reynolds says the state’s casinos and amusement parks can reopen next week.
“Effective next Monday June 1st, additional businesses may reopen. Speedways and racetracks can open events to spectators. Outdoor performance venues such as amphitheaters and grandstands can hold live performances. Casinos and gaming facilities may reopen, as well as amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades. All at 50% of normal operating capacity and according to social distancing, hygiene and public health measures,” Reynolds said during her daily news conference today.
Reynolds reiterated what she said last week about bars being able to once again open. “As I announced last week, effective on May 28th, bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other social or fraternal clubs may reopen following the same public health measures as restaurants, including limiting normal operating capacity to 50% and social distancing groups of six feet. Live bands or other musical performers are now permitted at bars and restaurants, but must also follow social distancing protocols with other members of the group and the audience. Restaurants and bars may now set party sizes of up to ten people.”
Reynolds says recovery means striking a balance between getting life and business back to normal while continuing to manage the virus activity. “Our recovery is contingent upon our ability to protect both the lives and livelihoods of Iowans. We can’t prioritize one over the other, we must prioritize both to move forward. We know that COVID-19 will continue to be a part of our lives for a while and we know that Iowans are willing and able to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others. We know that social distancing works, and we know that together we can continue to move ahead safely and responsibly.”
Reynolds says the number of people being tested for COVID-19 has increased in Iowa over the last week. “We had our highest Test Iowa day yet on Friday with 2114 individuals tested. On Sunday, 4907 tests were processed at the State Hygienic Lab, only 93 away from meeting our full capacity of 5000 tests a day. As testing continues to increase, the number of Iowans testing positive continues to trend down.”
== Looking at the time frame from early Monday morning to 11:00 AM this morning, eight more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our immediate listening area — seven cases in Wright and one case in Hancock — to bring the total to 224. Wright County has a total of 124 cases; 22 in Cerro Gordo; 18 in Floyd; 15 in Butler; 13 in Hancock; 10 in Winnebago; eight in Franklin; seven in Kossuth; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth.
Four more people have recovered — single cases in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Kossuth and Wright — for an area total now of 78.
Looking at the state numbers during that same time period: there have been 262 new cases confirmed for an Iowa total of 17,659; 10 more deaths were reported for a total of 466; while 105 more have recovered for a total of 9442.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|22
|
|Butler
|15
|
|Floyd
|18
|
|Franklin
|8
|
|Hancock
|13
|1
|Kossuth
|7
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|10
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|124
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|224
|8
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|15
|1
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|10
|1
|Franklin
|5
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|3
|1
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|7
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|15
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|78
|4
|
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|8
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2