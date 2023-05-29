KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Rescue operations underway after apartment building partially collapses in Davenport

May 29, 2023 4:29AM CDT
Onlookers watch as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of West Third Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Rescue operations are underway after part of an apartment building collapsed in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport. 

Authorities have not released information about whether anyone was killed or still trapped after the collapse shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say some people were treated for injuries, but did not say how many.

Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten says fire crews rescued seven people and escorted more than a dozen others from the building in the initial response. 

The Davenport Police Department has asked people to avoid the area. 

A nearby church serviced by Red Cross personnel is being used as a reunification point.

