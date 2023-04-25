KGLO News KGLO News Logo

REPORT: Taliban Kill Mastermind Of Suicide Bombing At Kabul Airport

April 25, 2023 5:48PM CDT
FILE - This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines at Abbey Gate before a suicide bomber struck outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul Afghanistan. The Taliban have killed the senior Islamic State group leader behind the August 2021 bombing outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 service members and about 170 Afghans. That is according to the father of a Marine killed in the attack who was briefed on April 25, 2023, by military officials. (Department of Defense via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban have killed the senior Islamic State group leader behind the August 2021 suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members and about 170 Afghans dead.

That is according to the father of a Marine killed in the attack who was briefed Tuesday by military officials.

The U.S. military began over the weekend to inform families of the 11 U.S. Marines, the sailor and the soldier killed in the blast at Abbey Gate during the chaotic U.S. from Afghanistan.

The account from the families to The Associated Press was confirmed by three senior U.S. officials and a senior congressional aide.

