Remember the rules when camping

May 30, 2022 @ 4:55am

DES MOINES — The summer camping season is underway and Iowa Department of Natural Resources  State Parks Bureau chief Sherry Arntzen hopes everyone remembers the rules and etiquette of the great outdoors. 

“Don’t forget that our parks are a carry in, carry out so if you’re coming in for the day and having a picnic you carry out your trash when you’re done and we don’t allow burning of trash in our campgrounds,” she says.

Arntzen says you’ll usually have lots of people around you — and it’s important to think of others.   “If you’re they’re going for an overnight stay be a good neighbor everybody’s out there wanting to have a good time,” Arntzen says.

She says don’t let crowded conditions ruin your experience. “We ask people to take a step back take a breather and observe those quiet hours and just enjoy your time out there,” she says. 

Arntzen says reservations for sites filled quickly, as did the first-come, first-serve sites.

