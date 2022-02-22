Rake man arrested after allegedly stealing car
GARNER — A Rake man has been jailed after being wanted by authorities.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says shortly after midnight on Monday morning, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near Woden where the vehicle pulled into a private driveway, with the suspect then fleeing on foot. After several hours of search, attempts to locate the suspect were called off.
Shortly before 7:30, the Sheriff’s Department took a report of a stolen vehicle from a driveway in Woden, with a deputy having seen a vehicle matching that description traveling through Hayfield minutes prior to the theft report. A short time later, a Garner police officer was able to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle at the east intersection of US Highways 18 and 69, with the officer and the Hancock County Sheriff taking the driver into custody.
36-year-old Fernando Delgado was charged with one count of second-degree theft and also had a valid warrant for his arrest out of Winnebago County for a sex offender registry violation.
Delgado is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.