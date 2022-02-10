      Weather Alert

Ragan, Steckman to hold legislative listening post on Saturday in Mason City

Feb 10, 2022 @ 10:57am

DES MOINES — Mason City’s two representatives in the Iowa Legislature will be holding a listening post this weekend.

State Senator Amanda Ragan and State Representative Sharon Steckman will hold the event on Saturday morning from 10:00-11:30 in the Mason City Room of the Public Library at 225 2nd Southeast.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend.

Ragan and Steckman will provide an update on this year’s legislative session, and constituents will have the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns and ideas on issues under consideration at the statehouse.

