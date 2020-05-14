Pursuit reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour lands Mason City teen in jail
MASON CITY — A Mason City teen has been arrested after a high-speed pursuit through Cerro Gordo County that reached speeds over 110 miles per hour.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy tried to make a traffic stop at the intersection of 10th and North Federal in Mason City at about 7:20 Wednesday night. They say the driver, 18-year-old Caleb Malek, stopped for the deputy, but while the deputy was speaking with him, he could see marijuana residue on the floor of the vehicle and smell marijuana odor coming from the car. Malek was ordered to turn off the vehicle, but he sped away.
The pursuit went onto 12th Northwest where speeds reached over 110 while driving out of Mason City. Malek turned onto 275th Street with Malek traveling 88 miles per hour on gravel roads. Malek lost control at the intersection of 275th and Jonquil Avenue and was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Department says during a search of the vehicle, a loaded AR-15 style rifle was found being illegally carried.
Malek was charged with eluding, carrying a loaded weapon inside city limits, interference with official acts, two counts of failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to have insurance, and dark windows. More charges are pending.
He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $5575 bond.