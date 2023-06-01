President Biden Trips And Falls On Stage At Air Force Graduation; White House Says He’s “Fine”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday.

The White House says President Biden is “fine” after he tripped over a sandbag.

President Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes.

President Biden turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell.

He was helped up by an Air Force officer as well as two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail.

He then returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt later tweeted, “He’s fine.”

Two small black sandbags were on stage supporting the teleprompter used by President Biden and other speakers.