Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in northwest Iowa

Mar 2, 2020 @ 11:00am

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (AP) – A Powerball ticket sold in northwest Iowa is worth $1 million.

Iowa Lottery officials say the ticket sold in Correctionville, Iowa, matched five of the six winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Brew convenience store. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa lottery for selling the winning ticket.

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing. So the prize will grow to $90 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

