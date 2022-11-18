Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire

MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City.

The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.

Three-year-old Phenix Mcluer, six-year-old Drako Mcluer, 10-year-old Odin Mcluer, and 12-year-old John Mcluer, were found inside the structure and later were pronounced dead at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Two others, 55-year-old John Mcluer and 11-year-old Ravan Mcluer, were taken to the hospital where they were treated for burns.

Investigators determined that the origin of the fire was an electrical power strip located on the main floor. The fire has been ruled as accidental.