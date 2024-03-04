POLL: 6 In 10 US Adults Doubt Mental Capability Of President Biden And Former President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that a significant share of U.S. adults doubt the mental capabilities of 81-year-old President Joe Biden and 77-year-old Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner in what could be a rematch of the 2020 election.

More than 6 in 10 say they’re not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental capability to serve effectively as president.

A similar but slightly smaller share say that Trump lacks the memory and acuity for the job.

The findings come from a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.