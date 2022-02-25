Police say search continues for missing Mason City man, but foul play not suspected
MASON CITY — Mason City police are continuing their investigation into a missing person, but they say foul play is not suspected in the case.
The Mason City Police Department says 38-year-old Travis Kummer was reported missing to police on February 18th. Family members reported that he had last been seen in Mason City on February 11th. Kummer is a white male, about six feet tall, about 200 pounds and has a shaved head.
Anyone with information regarding Kummer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.