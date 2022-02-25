      Breaking News
Spencer school administrator named as Mason City Community School District's next superintendent

Police say search continues for missing Mason City man, but foul play not suspected

Feb 25, 2022 @ 10:56am

MASON CITY — Mason City police are continuing their investigation into a missing person, but they say foul play is not suspected in the case.

The Mason City Police Department says 38-year-old Travis Kummer was reported missing to police on February 18th. Family members reported that he had last been seen in Mason City on February 11th. Kummer is a white male, about six feet tall, about 200 pounds and has a shaved head. 

Anyone with information regarding Kummer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

 

 

