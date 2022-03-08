      Weather Alert

Police say missing Mason City man found dead

Mar 8, 2022 @ 5:51am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who had been reported missing has been found dead.

Mason City police late last month had said they were looking for 38-year-old Travis Kummer, who had been reported missing to police on February 18th. Family members at the time reported that he had last been seen in Mason City on February 11th.

Police on Monday say that officers were called to a wooded area near 29th and South Washington on Sunday after a citizen reported finding a body. Officers believed that the deceased was Kummer.

The police department says an autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

