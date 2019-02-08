Police ask for help in finding heirlooms from fallen rocker Valens’ family

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake police are asking for the public’s help in finding heirlooms from fallen rocker Ritchie Valens’ family reporting missing after the Winter Dance Party festivities last week.

The Clear Lake Police Department on Sunday responded to the theft report of two picture collages and one movie poster belonging to the Valens family. The items were reportedly taken from the Best Western Motor Lodge in Clear Lake on Saturday from a conference room during a family luncheon.

The return of the items is a primary concern for the family, saying they are precious heirlooms, with the actual value still being determined.

If anybody has any information about this case, they are asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 641-357-2186 or police@cityofclearlake.org