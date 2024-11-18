A 66-year-old Texas man was recently shot and killed while attempting to sell a cellphone on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police have charged Amaya Medrano, 19, with capital murder. On November 13, police issued a news release announcing her arrest.

According to Fox 4, Ahmad Alkhalaf was discovered deceased at an Oak Cliff service station on November 8. Officers discovered his body next to his pickup truck.

“On November 8, 2024, at approximately 3 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Marsalis Avenue,” police said in an announcement. “The preliminary investigation determined that one person had been shot.”

“Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where they died from their injuries,” the statement continued.

According to FOX 4, Alkhalaf attempted to sell an iPhone 15 to a possible buyer he met through Facebook Marketplace.

The surveillance film appears to show Alkhalaf and the suspect speaking briefly before the suspect turns around, shoots the 66-year-old victim, and flees.

Police later identified the suspect as Medrano based on her noticeable face and neck tattoos. They tracked her down days later after discovering the stolen phone posted by the same Facebook account with which Alkhalaf had talked.

Court records obtained by FOX 4 show that Medrano pled guilty to stabbing someone in 2023 and was serving a five-year probation sentence for the crime at the time of her arrest.

The Dallas County Jail is currently holding Medrano; her bond is $1 million.

The Dallas Police Department is now investigating the incident. We are asking anyone with information on the case to call 214-671-4095.

