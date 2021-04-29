      Weather Alert

Plymouth man dead after two-vehicle accident south of Manly

Apr 29, 2021 @ 11:32am

MANLY — A Plymouth man is dead after a two-vehicle accident just south of Manly on US Highway 65 this morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says they were called shortly before 5 o’clock this morning to 3472 Orchid Avenue. A vehicle driven by 28-year-old Scott Caron was northbound on the highway when his vehicle crossed the centerline, striking a car headed southbound driven by 59-year-old Michael McCoid of Manly.

Caron was pronounced dead at the scene, with the State Patrol saying he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. McCoid was airlifted to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City with injuries.

