Plymouth man accused of check and credit card fraud headed to prison
MASON CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Plymouth man charged with check and credit card fraud.
41-year-old Ryan Ihde was one of two people accused of depositing four counterfeit checks into an account and then using a stolen bank card from another person over 20 times to withdraw money and make purchases. The total amount of money stolen between January 18th and 22nd was over $7400.
Ihde was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, as well as second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, both Class D felonies.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Ihde pleaded guilty to the theft and unauthorized use of a credit card charges with the ongoing criminal conduct charge being dismissed.
Prosecutors as part of the plea agreement recommended Ihde be sentenced to five years in prison, a sentence that would be served at the same time with two other felony cases, as well as Ihde having to pay restitution, a recommendation that Judge Adam Sauer agreed to when recently sentencing Ihde.