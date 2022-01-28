      Weather Alert

Plymouth man accused of check and credit card fraud headed to prison

Jan 28, 2022 @ 11:07am

MASON CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Plymouth man charged with check and credit card fraud. 

41-year-old Ryan Ihde was one of two people accused of depositing four counterfeit checks into an account and then using a stolen bank card from another person over 20 times to withdraw money and make purchases. The total amount of money stolen between January 18th and 22nd was over $7400.

Ihde was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, as well as second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, both Class D felonies.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Ihde pleaded guilty to the theft and unauthorized use of a credit card charges with the ongoing criminal conduct charge being dismissed.

Prosecutors as part of the plea agreement recommended Ihde be sentenced to five years in prison, a sentence that would be served at the same time with two other felony cases, as well as Ihde having to pay restitution, a recommendation that Judge Adam Sauer agreed to when recently sentencing Ihde. 

For the latest

Trending
Central Iowa women jailed after pursuit in Franklin, Cerro Gordo counties
Belmond man accused of Mason City stabbing back in jail after failing to show up for court hearing earlier this month
Clear Lake convenience store robbed
Mason City man pleads guilty to sexual abuse
After being postponed in September, trial of man accused of killing infant child in Charles City getting underway today
Connect With Us