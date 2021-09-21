Plea change hearing set in Mason City burglary case
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for one of two men accused of breaking into a Mason City apartment and stabbing a person earlier this year.
A criminal complaint states that 22-year-old Nicholas Sage broke into an apartment in the 400 block of North Madison on June 18th, grabbed a victim by the shirt, and then held the person while a second suspect, 22-year-old Nicolas Duarte, unsuccessfully attempted to stab the person in the chest but did stab the person in the arm, resulting in serious injury.
Both men were charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
A plea change hearing was originally scheduled for Duarte on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, but that has now been continued until October 4th.
Sage pleaded not guilty to the charge back in August and is due to be tried on November 2nd.