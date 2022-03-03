Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of shooting incident
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man arrested after a shooting incident back in August.
The incident took place near the intersection of 4th and South Illinois on the afternoon of August 23rd with witnesses reporting someone in a vehicle shooting at another vehicle then driving away. Police say a bullet went through the rear driver’s door, through a back door, and then struck another vehicle that had two people inside. Nobody was injured in either vehicle.
Police located the vehicle that the gunfire came from at a local residence and after securing the area arrested 21-year-old Jacob Patterson without incident and charged him with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
Patterson was scheduled to stand trial on March 15th, but court records show a plea change hearing has now been set for April 11th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
An accomplice of Patterson’s, 19-year-old Courtney Smith of Mason City, was accused of assisting him by giving him the gun. She pleaded guilty in December to a charge of accessory after the fact and was sentenced to two years probation.