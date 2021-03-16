Plea change hearing set for Kensett man accused of being involved in high speed chase
KENSETT — A Kensett man arrested after being involved in a high speed pursuit last August plans to plead guilty.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says on the afternoon of August 3rd, a deputy who was patrolling just south of Kensett observed a vehicle traveling south, recognizing the driver who previously did not have a driver’s license. The deputy turned around to make a traffic stop, with a pursuit starting at 390th and Olive Avenue, continuing south to 340th Street, going west and south again onto Nettle Avenue where the pursuit ended. The driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of 370th and State Highway 9, almost striking another vehicle.
37-year-old Justin Mulliner was charged with driving while barred, eluding, failure to obey a traffic control device and speeding.
Mulliner was due in court for a pre-trial conference on Monday, but court records show that a plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 29th in Worth County District Court.