Person of interest identified in Iowa girl’s disappearance, Amber Alert issued

Jul 15, 2020 @ 4:16am

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Investigators have identified a jailed sex offender as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of a 10-year-old Davenport girl who vanished last week, with authorities overnight issuing an Amber Alert. 

Henry Dinkins has not been charged in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell but Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says he may have information about her whereabouts and merits further investigation. 

Dinkins is being jailed on a charge of violating sex offender registration requirements. 

Sikorski said that anyone who has information regarding Dinkins’ whereabouts between July 9 at 10 p.m. to noon on July 10 should contact police immediately.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety early this morning issued an Amber Alert, asking the public for their help in locating Terrell

 

