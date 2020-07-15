Person of interest identified in Iowa girl’s disappearance, Amber Alert issued
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Investigators have identified a jailed sex offender as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of a 10-year-old Davenport girl who vanished last week, with authorities overnight issuing an Amber Alert.
Henry Dinkins has not been charged in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell but Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says he may have information about her whereabouts and merits further investigation.
Dinkins is being jailed on a charge of violating sex offender registration requirements.
Sikorski said that anyone who has information regarding Dinkins’ whereabouts between July 9 at 10 p.m. to noon on July 10 should contact police immediately.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety early this morning issued an Amber Alert, asking the public for their help in locating Terrell