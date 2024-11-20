Police reported an 80-year-old man missing and endangered in Spring Garden Township on Monday, November 18.

A press release from Spring Garden Township Police states that they last saw Pedro Iturmendi on Woodland Drive around 6 p.m. Authorities believe Iturmendi is at risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

He weighs 160 pounds, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has white hair and brown eyes.

Iturmendi was last seen wearing a red V-neck sweater, blue jeans, brown sandals, white socks, and spectacles.

We believe he is operating a 2015 white Chevrolet Equinox, registered in Pennsylvania under the license plate KLC-9785.

We ask anyone with information about Iturmendi’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.

