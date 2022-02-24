Owner of South Shore Donut Company in Clear Lake to run for Democratic nomination in Senate District 30
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake businesswoman has announced she’s running for the Iowa Senate.
Whitney Mixdorf says she’s seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate District 30, which includes Cerro Gordo, Worth and Mitchell counties as well as a portion of Floyd County. Mixdorf is a Clear Lake native who owns and operates with her husband South Shore Donut Company.
She also is vice-chair of the Cerro Gordo County Democratic Central Committee and co-chair of the communications committee for the New Iowa project.
If Mixdorf wins the Democratic nomination, she would face Republican incumbent Waylon Brown in the November election.