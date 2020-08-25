One more COVID-19 death reported in Winnebago County, outbreak reported at Forest City nursing home
DES MOINES — Winnebago County has reported another COVID-19 death. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, the death was reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, bringing Winnebago County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to three.
The additional death brings the area’s death toll to 47, with 20 previous deaths being reported in Cerro Gordo County; 16 in Franklin; three each in Floyd and Winnebago; two each in Butler and Hancock; and one in Wright.
15 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period — six in Cerro Gordo; three each in Hancock and Kossuth; and single cases in Floyd, Winnebago and Worth — bringing the number of area cases since the start of the pandemic to 2403.
There are 443 active cases in the listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning, 30 fewer than 11 o’clock on Monday morning. 165 of those cases are in Cerro Gordo, 71 in Winnebago, 63 in Wright, 37 in Kossuth, 26 in Butler, 20 in Franklin, 18 in Worth, 17 in Floyd, 15 in Mitchell and 11 in Hancock. 43 more people in the area have recovered to bring the pandemic total to 1913, or just under 80%.
Four long-term care facilities in our listening area are currently reporting outbreaks. Good Shepherd in Mason City has had 122 positive cases with 105 recovered; the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton has had 55 cases, with 41 recovered; the Sheffield Care Center had has 49 cases with 39 recovered; and the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City has 47 positive cases with none having recovered.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period, nine more deaths were reported for a total now of 1048; 492 more cases have been identified for a total of 57,076; 709 more people have recovered for a total of 44,319.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|16
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|3
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|47
|1
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|723
|6
|Butler
|163
|
|Floyd
|185
|1
|Franklin
|275
|
|Hancock
|137
|3
|Kossuth
|113
|3
|Mitchell
|91
|
|Winnebago
|145
|1
|Worth
|76
|1
|Wright
|495
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2403
|15
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|165
|Butler
|26
|Floyd
|17
|Franklin
|20
|Hancock
|11
|Kossuth
|37
|Mitchell
|15
|Winnebago
|71
|Worth
|18
|Wright
|63
|
|
|Area Total
|443
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|538
|8
|Butler
|135
|1
|Floyd
|165
|14
|Franklin
|239
|6
|Hancock
|124
|6
|Kossuth
|76
|1
|Mitchell
|76
|1
|Winnebago
|71
|
|Worth
|58
|5
|Wright
|431
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1913
|43