One more COVID-19 death reported in Winnebago County, outbreak reported at Forest City nursing home

Aug 25, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Winnebago County has reported another COVID-19 death. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, the death was reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, bringing Winnebago County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to three.

The additional death brings the area’s death toll to 47, with 20 previous deaths being reported in Cerro Gordo County; 16 in Franklin; three each in Floyd and Winnebago; two each in Butler and Hancock; and one in Wright.

15 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period — six in Cerro Gordo; three each in Hancock and Kossuth; and single cases in Floyd, Winnebago and Worth — bringing the number of area cases since the start of the pandemic to 2403.

There are 443 active cases in the listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning, 30 fewer than 11 o’clock on Monday morning. 165 of those cases are in Cerro Gordo, 71 in Winnebago, 63 in Wright, 37 in Kossuth, 26 in Butler, 20 in Franklin, 18 in Worth, 17 in Floyd, 15 in Mitchell and 11 in Hancock. 43 more people in the area have recovered to bring the pandemic total to 1913, or just under 80%.

Four long-term care facilities in our listening area are currently reporting outbreaks. Good Shepherd in Mason City has had 122 positive cases with 105 recovered; the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton has had 55 cases, with 41 recovered; the Sheffield Care Center had has 49 cases with 39 recovered; and the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City has 47 positive cases with none having recovered.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period, nine more deaths were reported for a total now of 1048; 492 more cases have been identified for a total of 57,076; 709 more people have recovered for a total of 44,319. 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 16
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 3 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 47 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 723 6
Butler 163
Floyd 185 1
Franklin 275
Hancock 137 3
Kossuth 113 3
Mitchell 91
Winnebago 145 1
Worth 76 1
Wright 495
Area Total 2403 15

 

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 165
Butler 26
Floyd 17
Franklin 20
Hancock 11
Kossuth 37
Mitchell 15
Winnebago 71
Worth 18
Wright 63
Area Total 443

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 538 8
Butler 135 1
Floyd 165 14
Franklin 239 6
Hancock 124 6
Kossuth 76 1
Mitchell 76 1
Winnebago 71
Worth 58 5
Wright 431 1
Area Total 1913 43

 

