One Cerro Gordo supervisors announces re-election plans, newcomer throws hat into supervisor primary
MASON CITY — One member of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors says he’s running for re-election, while a Mason City businessman has announced his candidacy for another spot on the board.
== Republican Casey Callanan of Clear Lake has announced he’s running for another term. Callanan in his re-election announcement says he’s achieved several “pro-taxpayer accomplishments” during his time on the board, citing his supportive role in having lowered the county’s tax levy during each year since he’s been elected. Callanan says his actions have helped county taxpayers save at least $4.4 million by phasing out costly health benefits for employees who retired while in their 50s, $473,000 saved by changing mental health regions, as well as $231,000 in savings by refinancing the county’s jail debt. Callanan’s District 2 includes the communities of Clear Lake, Ventura, Burchinal, Portland, Rockwell, Swaledale, Thornton, Meservey and Dougherty and their surrounding areas
== Don O’Connor has announced he’s running for the Republican nomination for the new Third District that includes in Mason City all of the First Ward, the first and third precincts of the Second Ward, and the first precinct of the Fourth Ward, as well as the communities of Plymouth and Rock Falls, as well as the rural areas of Falls Township and Lime Creek-Mason North Townships. None of the three current supervisors live in that new district which was formed as part of the every ten years redistricting process with the new districts going into effect in 2023. O’Connor is currently the treasurer of the Cerro Gordo County GOP.
Incumbents Chris Watts and Tim Latham currently live in what will be the new First District, which includes all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three. Neither has declared their intentions for the primary.
Primary elections are June 7th. The filing period starts on March 7th and ends on March 25th.