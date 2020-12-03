      Weather Alert

Oklahoma man pleads not guilty to drug charges after traffic stop in Clear Lake

Dec 3, 2020 @ 10:48am

An Oklahoma City man arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop last month in Cerro Gordo County has pleaded not guilty.

The Iowa State Patrol stopped 43-year-old Domingo Flores on the afternoon of November 8th on a speeding violation near the 193 mile marker on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake. A criminal complaint states that during the stop, Flores admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe under the seat of his vehicle.

After placing Flores under arrest and obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, authorities allegedly found a handgun and a pound of meth.

Flores has been charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance violation, speeding and driving without a license. He filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday with his trial being scheduled for February 9th.

Flores is being held in jail on a total of $20,000 cash-only bond. 

