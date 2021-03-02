Oklahoma man arrested for drugs near Clear Lake in November indicted on federal charges
CLEAR LAKE — Local drug and firearms charges filed against an Oklahoma man stopped near Clear Lake in November have been dropped as federal charges have now been filed.
The Iowa State Patrol stopped 43-year-old Domingo Flores on the afternoon of November 8th on a speeding violation near the 193 mile marker on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake. A criminal complaint states that during the stop, Flores admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe under the seat of his vehicle. After placing Flores under arrest and obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, authorities allegedly found a handgun and a pound of meth.
Flores was scheduled to stand trial starting today in Cerro Gordo County District Court on charges including possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of meth, but court records show that the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s office filed a motion to dismiss the case last week since Flores had been indicted in federal court in the same case.