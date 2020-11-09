Number of active COVID cases in listening area rises by nearly 400 over the weekend
DES MOINES — 450 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the KGLO News listening area, with the number of active cases in the listening area jumping by nearly 400.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health from 11 o’clock Friday morning to 11 o’clock on Sunday morning, there were 450 new cases reported, 177 of those in Cerro Gordo County, with 84 people in our area being reported as having recovered.
Two more deaths were reported — one in Cerro Gordo County and one in Franklin County. 30 people have now died from COVID-19 during the pandemic from Cerro Gordo, 19 from Franklin, and the listening area’s death toll with the new deaths rose to 93.
The number of active cases in our area rose from 2068 on Friday to 2432 on Sunday. There were 1510 active cases on November 1st. Statewide over the weekend,
8569 new cases were identified, only 1523 more recoveries were reported, and 27 more deaths were reported.
|
|
|New Cases Fri-Sun
|Cerro Gordo
|2026
|177
|Butler
|555
|34
|Floyd
|572
|28
|Franklin
|467
|22
|Hancock
|529
|38
|Kossuth
|611
|42
|Mitchell
|421
|29
|Winnebago
|622
|32
|Worth
|206
|14
|Wright
|915
|34
|
|
|
|Area Total
|6924
|450
|
|
|Active Cases 11/6/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|838
|672
|477
|Butler
|147
|138
|82
|Floyd
|107
|85
|60
|Franklin
|83
|68
|42
|Hancock
|229
|193
|134
|Kossuth
|232
|199
|176
|Mitchell
|208
|184
|119
|Winnebago
|249
|223
|192
|Worth
|88
|76
|46
|Wright
|251
|230
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2432
|2068
|1510
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|30
|1
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|11
|
|Franklin
|19
|1
|Hancock
|6
|
|Kossuth
|1
|
|Mitchell
|2
|
|Winnebago
|20
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|93
|2
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1158
|10
|Butler
|405
|25
|Floyd
|454
|6
|Franklin
|365
|6
|Hancock
|294
|2
|Kossuth
|378
|9
|Mitchell
|211
|5
|Winnebago
|353
|6
|Worth
|118
|2
|Wright
|663
|13
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4399
|84