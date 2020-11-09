      Weather Alert

Number of active COVID cases in listening area rises by nearly 400 over the weekend

Nov 9, 2020 @ 5:05am

DES MOINES — 450 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the KGLO News listening area, with the number of active cases in the listening area jumping by nearly 400.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health from 11 o’clock Friday morning to 11 o’clock on Sunday morning, there were 450 new cases reported, 177 of those in Cerro Gordo County, with 84 people in our area being reported as having recovered.

Two more deaths were reported — one in Cerro Gordo County and one in Franklin County. 30 people have now died from COVID-19 during the pandemic from Cerro Gordo, 19 from Franklin, and the listening area’s death toll with the new deaths rose to 93.

The number of active cases in our area rose from 2068 on Friday to 2432 on Sunday. There were 1510 active cases on November 1st. Statewide over the weekend,

8569 new cases were identified, only 1523 more recoveries were reported, and 27 more deaths were reported. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases Fri-Sun
Cerro Gordo 2026 177
Butler 555 34
Floyd 572 28
Franklin 467 22
Hancock 529 38
Kossuth 611 42
Mitchell 421 29
Winnebago 622 32
Worth 206 14
Wright 915 34
Area Total 6924 450

 

 

Active Cases 11/8/20
 Active Cases 11/6/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 838 672 477
Butler 147 138 82
Floyd 107 85 60
Franklin 83 68 42
Hancock 229 193 134
Kossuth 232 199 176
Mitchell 208 184 119
Winnebago 249 223 192
Worth 88 76 46
Wright 251 230 182
Area Total 2432 2068 1510

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 30 1
Butler 3
Floyd 11
Franklin 19 1
Hancock 6
Kossuth 1
Mitchell 2
Winnebago 20
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 93 2

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1158 10
Butler 405 25
Floyd 454 6
Franklin 365 6
Hancock 294 2
Kossuth 378 9
Mitchell 211 5
Winnebago 353 6
Worth 118 2
Wright 663 13
Area Total 4399 84
