Northwood woman pleads not guilty to stealing money from Diamond Jo cashier’s cage
NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing money from the Diamond Jo casino.
Court documents say after receiving a complaint, a Division of Criminal Investigation officer observed 45-year-old Sarah Daniel on July 18th taking about $790 from a cashier’s drawer in the cashier’s cage, placing the money in a notebook and exiting the cage.
The officer approached Daniel and during an interview she removed the money from her notebook. After reviewing closed circuit television video from the cage, it was determined that between June 27th and July 18th that Daniel had stolen a minimum of $3845 from the cage.
Daniel on Monday filed a written plea of not guilty in Worth County District Court to one count of second-degree theft. Her trial is scheduled to start on June 9th.