North Iowa Community School District investigates video recorded in locker rooms
BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center says an investigation is underway about students being video recorded in locker rooms at the high school.
Superintendent Joe Erickson in a statement released on Friday says on Thursday, he was made aware that students allegedly recorded video of other students in their locker room facilities. He says the district launched a formal investigation and the individuals in question were immediately brought in to be interviewed by law enforcement. The known victims in this case have also been interviewed and support is being offered to assist them during this time as the investigation continues.
Erickson says as this is a matter of student discipline, he’s not able to provide additional information at this time, but he says student safety is their top priority. He says the school district investigates any and all reports that raise concern about the wellbeing of students or faculty and this incident is no different.
If anyone has any questions, they are asked to reach out to Erickson at 641-562-2525.