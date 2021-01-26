      Weather Alert

North-central Iowa’s COVID active case count drops

Jan 26, 2021 @ 12:14pm

MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa declined between Monday and Tuesday.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning, 33 new COVID cases were identified in our north-central Iowa listening area while 79 more people have recovered. That brings the active case count in the listening area down from 1865 on Monday to 1827 on Tuesday.

In Cerro Gordo County, five new cases were reported with 25 new recoveries. The county’s active case count dropped from 421 to 401 between Monday and Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region was up one from yesterday to 30 today. Five are in an intensive care unit with four of those patients on a ventilator.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4743 5
Butler 1523 5
Floyd 1419 2
Franklin 1037 1
Hancock 1325 5
Kossuth 1808 2
Mitchell 1171 1
Winnebago 1226 4
Worth 622 3
Wright 1676 5
Area Total 16550 33

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4270 25
Butler 1253 4
Floyd 1246 3
Franklin 870 16
Hancock 1151 17
Kossuth 1523
Mitchell 1002 1
Winnebago 1073 4
Worth 513 6
Wright 1510 3
Area Total 14411 79

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 72 61 11
Butler 24 21 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 44 41 3
Mitchell 37 36 1
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 312 272 40 0

 

 

Active Cases 1/26/21 1/25/21 1/22/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Tuesday Monday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 401 421 425 549 1807 477
Butler 246 245 229 175 517 82
Floyd 137 138 132 130 550 60
Franklin 149 164 164 133 305 42
Hancock 150 162 157 235 408 134
Kossuth 241 231 211 269 535 176
Mitchell 132 132 143 173 447 119
Winnebago 124 125 117 123 359 192
Worth 105 108 111 126 118 46
Wright 142 140 139 183 410 182
Area Total 1827 1865 1828 2096 5526 1510
For the latest

Trending
Man charged with five new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting
Clear Lake man dead after southeast Iowa crash
Cerro Gordo County COVID vaccine clinic site opens today (VIDEO)
Mason City man in jail after shooting at vehicle
Suspended sentence for Mason City man convicted of vehicular homicide