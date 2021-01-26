North-central Iowa’s COVID active case count drops
MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa declined between Monday and Tuesday.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning, 33 new COVID cases were identified in our north-central Iowa listening area while 79 more people have recovered. That brings the active case count in the listening area down from 1865 on Monday to 1827 on Tuesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, five new cases were reported with 25 new recoveries. The county’s active case count dropped from 421 to 401 between Monday and Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region was up one from yesterday to 30 today. Five are in an intensive care unit with four of those patients on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4743
|5
|Butler
|1523
|5
|Floyd
|1419
|2
|Franklin
|1037
|1
|Hancock
|1325
|5
|Kossuth
|1808
|2
|Mitchell
|1171
|1
|Winnebago
|1226
|4
|Worth
|622
|3
|Wright
|1676
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16550
|33
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4270
|25
|Butler
|1253
|4
|Floyd
|1246
|3
|Franklin
|870
|16
|Hancock
|1151
|17
|Kossuth
|1523
|
|Mitchell
|1002
|1
|Winnebago
|1073
|4
|Worth
|513
|6
|Wright
|1510
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14411
|79
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|72
|61
|11
|
|Butler
|24
|21
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|44
|41
|3
|
|Mitchell
|37
|36
|1
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|312
|272
|40
|0
|Active Cases
|1/26/21
|1/25/21
|1/22/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|401
|421
|425
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|246
|245
|229
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|137
|138
|132
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|149
|164
|164
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|150
|162
|157
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|241
|231
|211
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|132
|132
|143
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|124
|125
|117
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|105
|108
|111
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|142
|140
|139
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1827
|1865
|1828
|2096
|5526
|1510