North-central Iowa’s active COVID case count lowest since last week of October

Feb 3, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa is at its lowest since November’s surge.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, four more deaths were reported in our area, two each in Cerro Gordo and Kossuth counties. That brings the area’s death total to 339 for the pandemic.

In that same 24-hour period, 36 more north-central Iowans were confirmed to have COVID-19 while 151 more people have been listed as recovered.

The number of active COVID cases in our listening area dropped from 1566 on Tuesday to 1447 on Wednesday. That’s the lowest that number has been since the last week of October when the active case count rose from 906 on October 23rd to 1510 on November 1st.

In Cerro Gordo County, 17 more cases were confirmed in the same 24-hour period while 36 more people have recovered. The county’s active case count stands at 361.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 17 people are hospitalized with COVID, down two from Tuesday. Three people are in an intensive care unit with only one on a ventilator. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 76 64 12 2
Butler 29 26 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 25 20 5
Kossuth 51 46 5 2
Mitchell 39 38 1
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 28 24 4
Area Total 339 294 45 4

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4839 17
Butler 1544 6
Floyd 1440 3
Franklin 1059 2
Hancock 1348 2
Kossuth 1881 2
Mitchell 1182 1
Winnebago 1250 2
Worth 629 0
Wright 1691 1
Area Total 16863 36

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4402 36
Butler 1352 27
Floyd 1298 12
Franklin 941 14
Hancock 1212 11
Kossuth 1580 7
Mitchell 1074 15
Winnebago 1112 12
Worth 558 10
Wright 1548 7
Area Total 15077 151

 

 

Active Cases 2/3/21 2/2/21 1/29/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 361 382 404 410 549 1807 477
Butler 163 184 216 211 175 517 82
Floyd 104 113 126 119 130 550 60
Franklin 99 111 132 128 133 305 42
Hancock 111 120 148 139 235 408 134
Kossuth 250 257 254 260 269 535 176
Mitchell 69 83 112 104 173 447 119
Winnebago 108 118 127 125 123 359 192
Worth 67 77 92 84 126 118 46
Wright 115 121 133 128 183 410 182
Area Total 1447 1566 1744 1708 2096 5526 1510
