North-central Iowa’s active COVID case count lowest since last week of October
MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa is at its lowest since November’s surge.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, four more deaths were reported in our area, two each in Cerro Gordo and Kossuth counties. That brings the area’s death total to 339 for the pandemic.
In that same 24-hour period, 36 more north-central Iowans were confirmed to have COVID-19 while 151 more people have been listed as recovered.
The number of active COVID cases in our listening area dropped from 1566 on Tuesday to 1447 on Wednesday. That’s the lowest that number has been since the last week of October when the active case count rose from 906 on October 23rd to 1510 on November 1st.
In Cerro Gordo County, 17 more cases were confirmed in the same 24-hour period while 36 more people have recovered. The county’s active case count stands at 361.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 17 people are hospitalized with COVID, down two from Tuesday. Three people are in an intensive care unit with only one on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|76
|64
|12
|2
|Butler
|29
|26
|3
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|Hancock
|25
|20
|5
|Kossuth
|51
|46
|5
|2
|Mitchell
|39
|38
|1
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|Wright
|28
|24
|4
|Area Total
|339
|294
|45
|4
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4839
|17
|Butler
|1544
|6
|Floyd
|1440
|3
|Franklin
|1059
|2
|Hancock
|1348
|2
|Kossuth
|1881
|2
|Mitchell
|1182
|1
|Winnebago
|1250
|2
|Worth
|629
|0
|Wright
|1691
|1
|Area Total
|16863
|36
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4402
|36
|Butler
|1352
|27
|Floyd
|1298
|12
|Franklin
|941
|14
|Hancock
|1212
|11
|Kossuth
|1580
|7
|Mitchell
|1074
|15
|Winnebago
|1112
|12
|Worth
|558
|10
|Wright
|1548
|7
|Area Total
|15077
|151
|Active Cases
|2/3/21
|2/2/21
|1/29/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|361
|382
|404
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|163
|184
|216
|211
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|104
|113
|126
|119
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|99
|111
|132
|128
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|111
|120
|148
|139
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|250
|257
|254
|260
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|69
|83
|112
|104
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|108
|118
|127
|125
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|67
|77
|92
|84
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|115
|121
|133
|128
|183
|410
|182
|Area Total
|1447
|1566
|1744
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510