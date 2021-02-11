      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Friday for the entire listening area

North-central Iowa’s active COVID case count inches downward again closer to 1000

Feb 11, 2021 @ 11:02am

MASON CITY — Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa as the active case count in the listening area inches closer to dropping below the 1000 mark.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Thursday morning, the two deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County. It brings the county’s death total to 79 and the listening area’s pandemic total to 348.

In the same 24 hour period, 32 more COVID-19 cases were identified in north-central Iowa while 95 more people have recovered. That brings the area’s active case count down from 1071 on Wednesday to 1005 on Thursday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 13 new cases were reported with 23 more recovering. That brings the county’s active case count down from 304 to 292.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID is up four to 20, but for the fifth straight day, none of those patients were in an intensive care unit.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 79 67 12 2
Butler 30 27 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 27 22 5
Kossuth 52 46 6
Mitchell 39 38 1
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 30 25 5
Area Total 348 301 47 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4911 13
Butler 1558 1
Floyd 1457 3
Franklin 1079 1
Hancock 1357 2
Kossuth 1915 7
Mitchell 1183 0
Winnebago 1265 3
Worth 641 2
Wright 1698 0
Area Total 17064 32

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4540 23
Butler 1436 10
Floyd 1341 6
Franklin 983 3
Hancock 1263 8
Kossuth 1684 12
Mitchell 1122 6
Winnebago 1152 12
Worth 591 7
Wright 1599 8
Area Total 15711 95

 

 

Active Cases 2/11/21 2/10/21 2/5/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Thursday Wednesday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 292 304 345 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 92 101 137 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 78 81 89 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 77 79 97 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 67 73 90 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 179 184 235 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 22 29 63 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 83 92 105 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 46 51 61 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 69 77 100 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1005 1071 1322 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
