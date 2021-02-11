North-central Iowa’s active COVID case count inches downward again closer to 1000
MASON CITY — Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa as the active case count in the listening area inches closer to dropping below the 1000 mark.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Thursday morning, the two deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County. It brings the county’s death total to 79 and the listening area’s pandemic total to 348.
In the same 24 hour period, 32 more COVID-19 cases were identified in north-central Iowa while 95 more people have recovered. That brings the area’s active case count down from 1071 on Wednesday to 1005 on Thursday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 13 new cases were reported with 23 more recovering. That brings the county’s active case count down from 304 to 292.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID is up four to 20, but for the fifth straight day, none of those patients were in an intensive care unit.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|79
|67
|12
|2
|Butler
|30
|27
|3
|
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|27
|22
|5
|
|Kossuth
|52
|46
|6
|
|Mitchell
|39
|38
|1
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|30
|25
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|348
|301
|47
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4911
|13
|Butler
|1558
|1
|Floyd
|1457
|3
|Franklin
|1079
|1
|Hancock
|1357
|2
|Kossuth
|1915
|7
|Mitchell
|1183
|0
|Winnebago
|1265
|3
|Worth
|641
|2
|Wright
|1698
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17064
|32
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4540
|23
|Butler
|1436
|10
|Floyd
|1341
|6
|Franklin
|983
|3
|Hancock
|1263
|8
|Kossuth
|1684
|12
|Mitchell
|1122
|6
|Winnebago
|1152
|12
|Worth
|591
|7
|Wright
|1599
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15711
|95
|Active Cases
|2/11/21
|2/10/21
|2/5/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|292
|304
|345
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|92
|101
|137
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|78
|81
|89
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|77
|79
|97
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|67
|73
|90
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|179
|184
|235
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|22
|29
|63
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|83
|92
|105
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|46
|51
|61
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|69
|77
|100
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1005
|1071
|1322
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742