North-central Iowa has seventh straight day were people recovered from COVID is more than new diagnoses

Dec 7, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — It’s seven straight days that more north-central Iowans have recovered than been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the 24 hour period between 11 o’clock Sunday morning and 11 o’clock Monday morning, 35 people from the listening area were confirmed to have COVID-19 while 77 more have recovered.

The active case count in north-central Iowa dropped from 5148 on Sunday to 5103 today. In Cerro Gordo County, the number of active cases decreased from 1609 to 1598 in the same time period.

Two more north-central Iowans have died from COVID-19, one each in Mitchell and Wright counties, to bring the pandemic total for the listening area to 171.

62 people in the north-central Iowa medical region are hospitalized with 14 in an intensive care unit and 12 being on a ventilator. 

Statewide in the same 24 hour period, 35 more people were reported dead to bring the pandemic total to 2717; 913 more cases were diagnosed while 1840 more people have recovered.

 

Deaths Total New
Cerro Gordo 52
Butler 12
Floyd 24
Franklin 21
Hancock 8
Kossuth 9
Mitchell 11 1
Winnebago 25
Worth 1
Wright 8 1
Area Total 171 2

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 3835 19
Butler 1098
Floyd 1155 1
Franklin 775
Hancock 943
Kossuth 1231 2
Mitchell 866 3
Winnebago 986 7
Worth 401 1
Wright 1343 2
Area Total 12633 35

 

 

 

Active Cases 12/7/20 12/6/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Yesterday Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 1598 1609 1652 1807 477
Butler 446 462 494 517 82
Floyd 520 526 543 550 60
Franklin 276 277 287 305 42
Hancock 381 385 390 408 134
Kossuth 576 578 567 535 176
Mitchell 399 400 421 447 119
Winnebago 321 323 337 359 192
Worth 179 181 178 118 46
Wright 407 407 397 410 182
Area Total 5103 5148 5266 5526 1510

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 2185 30
Butler 640 16
Floyd 611 7
Franklin 478 1
Hancock 554 3
Kossuth 646 4
Mitchell 456 3
Winnebago 640 9
Worth 221 3
Wright 928 1
Area Total 7359 77

 

 

12/7/20 12/7/20
Positivity Rate 14-day 7 day 14 day past 7 day past
Cerro Gordo 19.9 14.8 20.1 15.3
Butler 18.4 11.4 18.6 12
Floyd 20.4 15.5 16.5 13.5
Franklin 13.9 7.1 16.5 8
Hancock 20.4 14.2 21.6 15.1
Kossuth 30.1 22.9 30.1 23.7
Mitchell 19 13.8 20.9 14.6
Winnebago 19.2 13.1 18.2 13
Worth 13 8.7 13.3 10.2
Wright 19.9 15.6 20.1 16.8
Area Average 20 14.4 20.5 15.1
