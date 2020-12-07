North-central Iowa has seventh straight day were people recovered from COVID is more than new diagnoses
DES MOINES — It’s seven straight days that more north-central Iowans have recovered than been diagnosed with COVID-19.
In the 24 hour period between 11 o’clock Sunday morning and 11 o’clock Monday morning, 35 people from the listening area were confirmed to have COVID-19 while 77 more have recovered.
The active case count in north-central Iowa dropped from 5148 on Sunday to 5103 today. In Cerro Gordo County, the number of active cases decreased from 1609 to 1598 in the same time period.
Two more north-central Iowans have died from COVID-19, one each in Mitchell and Wright counties, to bring the pandemic total for the listening area to 171.
62 people in the north-central Iowa medical region are hospitalized with 14 in an intensive care unit and 12 being on a ventilator.
Statewide in the same 24 hour period, 35 more people were reported dead to bring the pandemic total to 2717; 913 more cases were diagnosed while 1840 more people have recovered.
|Deaths
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|52
|
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|24
|
|Franklin
|21
|
|Hancock
|8
|
|Kossuth
|9
|
|Mitchell
|11
|1
|Winnebago
|25
|
|Worth
|1
|
|Wright
|8
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|171
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3835
|19
|Butler
|1098
|
|Floyd
|1155
|1
|Franklin
|775
|
|Hancock
|943
|
|Kossuth
|1231
|2
|Mitchell
|866
|3
|Winnebago
|986
|7
|Worth
|401
|1
|Wright
|1343
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|12633
|35
|Active Cases
|12/7/20
|12/6/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|1598
|1609
|1652
|1807
|477
|Butler
|446
|462
|494
|517
|82
|Floyd
|520
|526
|543
|550
|60
|Franklin
|276
|277
|287
|305
|42
|Hancock
|381
|385
|390
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|576
|578
|567
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|399
|400
|421
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|321
|323
|337
|359
|192
|Worth
|179
|181
|178
|118
|46
|Wright
|407
|407
|397
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5103
|5148
|5266
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|2185
|30
|Butler
|640
|16
|Floyd
|611
|7
|Franklin
|478
|1
|Hancock
|554
|3
|Kossuth
|646
|4
|Mitchell
|456
|3
|Winnebago
|640
|9
|Worth
|221
|3
|Wright
|928
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|7359
|77
|
|
|
|12/7/20
|12/7/20
|Positivity Rate
|14-day
|7 day
|14 day past
|7 day past
|Cerro Gordo
|19.9
|14.8
|20.1
|15.3
|Butler
|18.4
|11.4
|18.6
|12
|Floyd
|20.4
|15.5
|16.5
|13.5
|Franklin
|13.9
|7.1
|16.5
|8
|Hancock
|20.4
|14.2
|21.6
|15.1
|Kossuth
|30.1
|22.9
|30.1
|23.7
|Mitchell
|19
|13.8
|20.9
|14.6
|Winnebago
|19.2
|13.1
|18.2
|13
|Worth
|13
|8.7
|13.3
|10.2
|Wright
|19.9
|15.6
|20.1
|16.8
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Average
|20
|14.4
|20.5
|15.1