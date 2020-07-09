North-central Iowa COVID-19 overall case total goes over 1000 — 69% have recovered
MASON CITY — North-central Iowa has crossed the 1000 threshold in confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In the area covered by Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties plus Kossuth, the total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases now sits at 1030 after 41 more cases were identified in the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning. Among those 41 new cases, 23 were from Cerro Gordo County; three each from Floyd, Franklin, Kossuth and Wright; two each in Mitchell and Winnebago; and single cases in Butler and Worth.
The new cases bring the total number in Wright County to 389; 218 in Cerro Gordo; 98 in Franklin; 76 in Floyd; 60 in Butler; 55 in Hancock; 43 in Mitchell; 39 in Kossuth; 31 in Winnebago; and 21 in Worth.
26 more people have recovered in the area to bring the total to 715 — eight in Cerro Gordo; four each in Floyd and Wright; three each in Butler and Franklin; two in Winnebago; and single cases in Hancock and Mitchell. 69.4% of those in the area have fully recovered.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour time period: eight more people have died to bring the death total to 740; 669 more people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 to bring the total to 33,012; 382 more people have recovered to bring the total to 26,250. 79.5% of Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|218
|23
|Butler
|60
|1
|Floyd
|76
|3
|Franklin
|98
|3
|Hancock
|55
|
|Kossuth
|39
|3
|Mitchell
|43
|2
|Winnebago
|31
|2
|Worth
|21
|1
|Wright
|389
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1030
|41
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|109
|8
|Butler
|49
|3
|Floyd
|60
|4
|Franklin
|62
|3
|Hancock
|45
|1
|Kossuth
|24
|
|Mitchell
|23
|1
|Winnebago
|22
|2
|Worth
|11
|
|Wright
|310
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|715
|26
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|1
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|7