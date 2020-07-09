      Weather Alert

North-central Iowa COVID-19 overall case total goes over 1000 — 69% have recovered

Jul 9, 2020 @ 1:02pm

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa has crossed the 1000 threshold in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the area covered by Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties plus Kossuth, the total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases now sits at 1030 after 41 more cases were identified in the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning. Among those 41 new cases, 23 were from Cerro Gordo County; three each from Floyd, Franklin, Kossuth and Wright; two each in Mitchell and Winnebago; and single cases in Butler and Worth.

The new cases bring the total number in Wright County to 389; 218 in Cerro Gordo; 98 in Franklin; 76 in Floyd; 60 in Butler; 55 in Hancock; 43 in Mitchell; 39 in Kossuth; 31 in Winnebago; and 21 in Worth.

26 more people have recovered in the area to bring the total to 715 — eight in Cerro Gordo; four each in Floyd and Wright; three each in Butler and Franklin; two in Winnebago; and single cases in Hancock and Mitchell. 69.4% of those in the area have fully recovered.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour time period: eight more people have died to bring the death total to 740; 669 more people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 to bring the total to 33,012; 382 more people have recovered to bring the total to 26,250. 79.5% of Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 218 23
Butler 60 1
Floyd 76 3
Franklin 98 3
Hancock 55
Kossuth 39 3
Mitchell 43 2
Winnebago 31 2
Worth 21 1
Wright 389 3
Area Total 1030 41

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 109 8
Butler 49 3
Floyd 60 4
Franklin 62 3
Hancock 45 1
Kossuth 24
Mitchell 23 1
Winnebago 22 2
Worth 11
Wright 310 4
Area Total 715 26

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin
Hancock 1
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 7
