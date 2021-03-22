North-central Iowa active COVID case count drops slightly over the weekend
MASON CITY — More recoveries than new cases of COVID-19 were reported in north-central Iowa over the weekend.
In the time frame between midday Friday and midday Monday, 28 new cases of coronavirus were identified in the ten-county listening area while 35 new recoveries were reported. One more COVID-19-related death was also reported in our area, that being in Kossuth County. It brings the county’s total for the pandemic to 58 and the listening area’s total to 380.
The active case count for the listening area decreased from 1675 on Friday to 1667 on Monday.
The number of those hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region rose up one from six to seven between Sunday and Monday, but none of those patients are in an intensive care unit.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|20
|19
|1
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|58
|51
|7
|1
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|32
|27
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|380
|325
|55
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5428
|2
|Butler
|1694
|3
|Floyd
|1669
|4
|Franklin
|1201
|0
|Hancock
|1492
|3
|Kossuth
|2148
|10
|Mitchell
|1339
|1
|Winnebago
|1423
|3
|Worth
|712
|1
|Wright
|1822
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18928
|28
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4868
|12
|Butler
|1537
|1
|Floyd
|1422
|3
|Franklin
|1061
|3
|Hancock
|1336
|2
|Kossuth
|1903
|7
|Mitchell
|1161
|2
|Winnebago
|1249
|1
|Worth
|647
|1
|Wright
|1697
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16881
|35
|Active Cases
|3/22/21
|3/19/21
|3/12/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Monday
|Friday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|475
|485
|477
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|125
|123
|123
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|206
|205
|193
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|120
|123
|120
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|123
|122
|121
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|187
|185
|181
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|138
|139
|134
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|143
|141
|139
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|57
|57
|56
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|93
|95
|106
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1667
|1675
|1650
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742