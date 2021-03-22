      Weather Alert

North-central Iowa active COVID case count drops slightly over the weekend

Mar 22, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — More recoveries than new cases of COVID-19 were reported in north-central Iowa over the weekend.

In the time frame between midday Friday and midday Monday, 28 new cases of coronavirus were identified in the ten-county listening area while 35 new recoveries were reported. One more COVID-19-related death was also reported in our area, that being in Kossuth County. It brings the county’s total for the pandemic to 58 and the listening area’s total to 380.

The active case count for the listening area decreased from 1675 on Friday to 1667 on Monday.

The number of those hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region rose up one from six to seven between Sunday and Monday, but none of those patients are in an intensive care unit.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 20 19 1
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 58 51 7 1
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 32 27 5
Area Total 380 325 55 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5428 2
Butler 1694 3
Floyd 1669 4
Franklin 1201 0
Hancock 1492 3
Kossuth 2148 10
Mitchell 1339 1
Winnebago 1423 3
Worth 712 1
Wright 1822 1
Area Total 18928 28

 

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4868 12
Butler 1537 1
Floyd 1422 3
Franklin 1061 3
Hancock 1336 2
Kossuth 1903 7
Mitchell 1161 2
Winnebago 1249 1
Worth 647 1
Wright 1697 3
Area Total 16881 35

 

 

Active Cases 3/22/21 3/19/21 3/12/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Monday Friday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 475 485 477 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 125 123 123 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 206 205 193 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 120 123 120 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 123 122 121 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 187 185 181 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 138 139 134 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 143 141 139 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 57 57 56 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 93 95 106 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1667 1675 1650 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
