North-central Iowa active COVID case count drops by 470 people in a week

Feb 8, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa continues to inch downward.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Monday morning, nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the listening area while 28 more people have been listed as recovered. That brings the active case count in north-central Iowa down to 1238. When compared to last Monday, that number is down by 470 people.

In Cerro Gordo County, two new cases were confirmed in the same 24 hour period while 13 more people have recovered. That brings the county’s active case count down from 410 last Monday to 323 today.

The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is up four to 16. None of those patients are in an intensive care unit.

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4877 2
Butler 1551 0
Floyd 1447 0
Franklin 1076 2
Hancock 1354 2
Kossuth 1899 1
Mitchell 1182 0
Winnebago 1260 0
Worth 637 2
Wright 1696 0
Area Total 16979 9

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4478 13
Butler 1403 5
Floyd 1321 1
Franklin 962 0
Hancock 1238 1
Kossuth 1630 5
Mitchell 1089 0
Winnebago 1131 2
Worth 577 0
Wright 1571 1
Area Total 15400 28

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 76 64 12
Butler 29 26 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 26 21 5
Kossuth 52 46 6
Mitchell 39 38 1
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 28 24 4
Area Total 341 295 46 0

 

 

Active Cases 2/8/21 2/7/21 2/5/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Monday Sunday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 323 334 345 410 549 1807 477
Butler 119 124 137 211 175 517 82
Floyd 88 89 89 119 130 550 60
Franklin 95 93 97 128 133 305 42
Hancock 90 89 90 139 235 408 134
Kossuth 217 221 235 260 269 535 176
Mitchell 54 54 63 104 173 447 119
Winnebago 99 101 105 125 123 359 192
Worth 56 54 61 84 126 118 46
Wright 97 98 100 128 183 410 182
Area Total 1238 1257 1322 1708 2096 5526 1510
