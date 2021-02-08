North-central Iowa active COVID case count drops by 470 people in a week
MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa continues to inch downward.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Monday morning, nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the listening area while 28 more people have been listed as recovered. That brings the active case count in north-central Iowa down to 1238. When compared to last Monday, that number is down by 470 people.
In Cerro Gordo County, two new cases were confirmed in the same 24 hour period while 13 more people have recovered. That brings the county’s active case count down from 410 last Monday to 323 today.
The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region is up four to 16. None of those patients are in an intensive care unit.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4877
|2
|Butler
|1551
|0
|Floyd
|1447
|0
|Franklin
|1076
|2
|Hancock
|1354
|2
|Kossuth
|1899
|1
|Mitchell
|1182
|0
|Winnebago
|1260
|0
|Worth
|637
|2
|Wright
|1696
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16979
|9
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4478
|13
|Butler
|1403
|5
|Floyd
|1321
|1
|Franklin
|962
|0
|Hancock
|1238
|1
|Kossuth
|1630
|5
|Mitchell
|1089
|0
|Winnebago
|1131
|2
|Worth
|577
|0
|Wright
|1571
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15400
|28
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|76
|64
|12
|
|Butler
|29
|26
|3
|
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|26
|21
|5
|
|Kossuth
|52
|46
|6
|
|Mitchell
|39
|38
|1
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|28
|24
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|341
|295
|46
|0
|Active Cases
|2/8/21
|2/7/21
|2/5/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Monday
|Sunday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|323
|334
|345
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|119
|124
|137
|211
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|88
|89
|89
|119
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|95
|93
|97
|128
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|90
|89
|90
|139
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|217
|221
|235
|260
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|54
|54
|63
|104
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|99
|101
|105
|125
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|56
|54
|61
|84
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|97
|98
|100
|128
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1238
|1257
|1322
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510