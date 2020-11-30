      Weather Alert

North-central Iowa active COVID-19 cases up by 90 over weekend, no new deaths reported

Nov 30, 2020 @ 5:05am

DES MOINES — The active number of COVID-19 cases in our KGLO News listening area rose by 90 over the weekend.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday Sunday, the active case count rose from 5633 to 5723, with 1888 of those active cases being in Cerro Gordo County.

In the same time period 259 more people were diagnosed with coronavirus while 179 area people have recovered. No new deaths were reported over the weekend in our listening area.

The 14-day average positivity rate for the 10-county listening area is 21.6%, slightly down from 21.9%. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 3554 88
Butler 1018 31
Floyd 1048 20
Franklin 737 7
Hancock 865 17
Kossuth 1063 39
Mitchell 790 11
Winnebago 929 18
Worth 362 8
Wright 1236 20
Area Total 11602 259

 

Active Cases 11/29/20
 Active Cases 11/20/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1888 1717 477
Butler 547 413 82
Floyd 547 389 60
Franklin 315 247 42
Hancock 443 416 134
Kossuth 540 430 176
Mitchell 460 419 119
Winnebago 378 359 192
Worth 198 175 46
Wright 407 378 182
Area Total 5723 4943 1510

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 44
Butler 6
Floyd 16
Franklin 21
Hancock 7
Kossuth 6
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 23
Worth
Wright 6
Area Total 133 0

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1622 59
Butler 465 8
Floyd 485 4
Franklin 401 2
Hancock 415 19
Kossuth 517 14
Mitchell 326 18
Winnebago 528 13
Worth 164 8
Wright 823 34
Area Total 5746 179

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 22.5
Butler 20.2
Floyd 21.9
Franklin 19.2
Hancock 21.2
Kossuth 24.1
Mitchell 22.6
Winnebago 21
Worth 15.6
Wright 21.9
Area Average 21.6
