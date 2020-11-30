North-central Iowa active COVID-19 cases up by 90 over weekend, no new deaths reported
DES MOINES — The active number of COVID-19 cases in our KGLO News listening area rose by 90 over the weekend.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday Sunday, the active case count rose from 5633 to 5723, with 1888 of those active cases being in Cerro Gordo County.
In the same time period 259 more people were diagnosed with coronavirus while 179 area people have recovered. No new deaths were reported over the weekend in our listening area.
The 14-day average positivity rate for the 10-county listening area is 21.6%, slightly down from 21.9%.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|3554
|88
|Butler
|1018
|31
|Floyd
|1048
|20
|Franklin
|737
|7
|Hancock
|865
|17
|Kossuth
|1063
|39
|Mitchell
|790
|11
|Winnebago
|929
|18
|Worth
|362
|8
|Wright
|1236
|20
|
|
|
|Area Total
|11602
|259
|
|
|Active Cases 11/20/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1888
|1717
|477
|Butler
|547
|413
|82
|Floyd
|547
|389
|60
|Franklin
|315
|247
|42
|Hancock
|443
|416
|134
|Kossuth
|540
|430
|176
|Mitchell
|460
|419
|119
|Winnebago
|378
|359
|192
|Worth
|198
|175
|46
|Wright
|407
|378
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5723
|4943
|1510
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|44
|
|Butler
|6
|
|Floyd
|16
|
|Franklin
|21
|
|Hancock
|7
|
|Kossuth
|6
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|23
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|6
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|133
|0
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1622
|59
|Butler
|465
|8
|Floyd
|485
|4
|Franklin
|401
|2
|Hancock
|415
|19
|Kossuth
|517
|14
|Mitchell
|326
|18
|Winnebago
|528
|13
|Worth
|164
|8
|Wright
|823
|34
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5746
|179
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|22.5
|Butler
|20.2
|Floyd
|21.9
|Franklin
|19.2
|Hancock
|21.2
|Kossuth
|24.1
|Mitchell
|22.6
|Winnebago
|21
|Worth
|15.6
|Wright
|21.9
|
|
|Area Average
|21.6