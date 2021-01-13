No new COVID deaths reported in north-central Iowa after 11 deaths reported on Tuesday
MASON CITY — After seeing 11 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the 24-hour period between midday Monday and midday Tuesday, there were no new north-central deaths reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning.
110 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in north-central Iowa during that time period while 99 more north-central Iowans were listed as recovered. The active case count in north-central Iowa slightly increased from 1851 on Tuesday to 1862 today.
In Cerro Gordo County, 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the same 24-hour period while 25 more people have recovered. That brings the county’s active case count down from 434 on Tuesday to 431 on Wednesday.
The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 15.2%, up slightly from 15% on Tuesday, while the seven-day average is at 11.7%, which has dropped from 13% on Monday and 12.3% on Tuesday.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4551
|22
|Butler
|1431
|17
|Floyd
|1357
|8
|Franklin
|989
|8
|Hancock
|1268
|10
|Kossuth
|1668
|14
|Mitchell
|1133
|17
|Winnebago
|1165
|8
|Worth
|583
|4
|Wright
|1600
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15745
|110
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4055
|25
|Butler
|1166
|3
|Floyd
|1198
|7
|Franklin
|820
|7
|Hancock
|1042
|7
|Kossuth
|1448
|14
|Mitchell
|926
|8
|Winnebago
|1034
|12
|Worth
|458
|5
|Wright
|1439
|11
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13586
|99
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|65
|54
|11
|
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|41
|38
|3
|
|Mitchell
|34
|34
|0
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|297
|258
|39
|0
|Active Cases
|1/13/21
|1/12/21
|1/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|431
|434
|549
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|242
|228
|175
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|123
|122
|130
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|151
|150
|133
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|202
|199
|235
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|179
|179
|269
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|173
|164
|173
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|102
|106
|123
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|122
|123
|126
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|137
|146
|183
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1862
|1851
|2096
|2096
|5526
|1510