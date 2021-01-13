      Weather Alert

No new COVID deaths reported in north-central Iowa after 11 deaths reported on Tuesday

Jan 13, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — After seeing 11 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the 24-hour period between midday Monday and midday Tuesday, there were no new north-central deaths reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning.

110 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in north-central Iowa during that time period while 99 more north-central Iowans were listed as recovered. The active case count in north-central Iowa slightly increased from 1851 on Tuesday to 1862 today.

In Cerro Gordo County, 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the same 24-hour period while 25 more people have recovered. That brings the county’s active case count down from 434 on Tuesday to 431 on Wednesday.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 15.2%, up slightly from 15% on Tuesday, while the seven-day average is at 11.7%, which has dropped from 13% on Monday and 12.3% on Tuesday. 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4551 22
Butler 1431 17
Floyd 1357 8
Franklin 989 8
Hancock 1268 10
Kossuth 1668 14
Mitchell 1133 17
Winnebago 1165 8
Worth 583 4
Wright 1600 2
Area Total 15745 110

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4055 25
Butler 1166 3
Floyd 1198 7
Franklin 820 7
Hancock 1042 7
Kossuth 1448 14
Mitchell 926 8
Winnebago 1034 12
Worth 458 5
Wright 1439 11
Area Total 13586 99

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 65 54 11
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 41 38 3
Mitchell 34 34 0
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 297 258 39 0

 

 

Active Cases 1/13/21 1/12/21 1/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 431 434 549 549 1807 477
Butler 242 228 175 175 517 82
Floyd 123 122 130 130 550 60
Franklin 151 150 133 133 305 42
Hancock 202 199 235 235 408 134
Kossuth 179 179 269 269 535 176
Mitchell 173 164 173 173 447 119
Winnebago 102 106 123 123 359 192
Worth 122 123 126 126 118 46
Wright 137 146 183 183 410 182
Area Total 1862 1851 2096 2096 5526 1510
