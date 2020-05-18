Nine new COVID-19 cases in our immediate listening area, total nearing 100
DES MOINES — Nine more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our immediate listening area according to the new statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Six of those nine cases are in Wright County, which now takes their total to 20, 14 more than this time last week. Two new cases have been reported in Kossuth County while another case has been reported in Winnebago County.
That brings the immediate listening area total number of lab-confirmed cases to 94 — 20 in Wright; 18 in Cerro Gordo; 14 in Butler; 11 in Floyd; seven each in Franklin and Winnebago; five each in Hancock and Kossuth; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased 304 to 14,955. Four more deaths were reported for a total in the state of 355.
170 more cases are listed as recovered for a statewide total of 7324. Of the 94 local cases, 46 have recovered, two more than yesterday.
|
|Total Confirmed Cases
|Number Reported since Sunday
|Cerro Gordo
|18
|
|Butler
|14
|
|Floyd
|11
|
|Franklin
|7
|
|Hancock
|5
|
|Kossuth
|5
|2
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|7
|1
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|20
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|94
|9
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|
|Butler
|
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1
|
|Recovered
|New since Sunday
|Cerro Gordo
|12
|
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|2
|
|Franklin
|3
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|2
|
|Mitchell
|3
|
|Winnebago
|4
|
|Worth
|2
|1
|Wright
|4
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|46
|2