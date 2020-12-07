Nine more area COVID deaths reported over weekend, active case count in area down for sixth straight day
DES MOINES — It’s been six straight days that the number of north-central Iowans recovered from coronavirus has outpaced the number of new cases identified, but nine more people died over the weekend due to COVID-19.
Between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning, 275 more north-central Iowans were diagnosed with COVID while 384 more have recovered.
The number of active COVID cases in the listening area dropped from 5266 on Friday to 5148 on Sunday. In Cerro Gordo County, the number of active cases dropped from 1652 to 1609 in that same time period.
Four of the nine area deaths were recorded in Butler County, three were in Floyd County, with single deaths in Kossuth and Mitchell. That brings the total number of north-central Iowa deaths to 169, with 36 deaths reported in the last week.
The listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 20.5%, while the seven-day rate is at 15.1%. Kossuth County has the highest 14-day average positivity rate in the state at 30.1%.
In the same 48-hour period from midday Friday to midday Sunday, 79 more deaths were reported statewide to bring the total to 2682; 4288 more cases were identified while 6664 more people have recovered.
“New” refers to time period between 11:00 AM Friday and 11:00 AM Sunday
|Deaths
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|52
|
|Butler
|12
|4
|Floyd
|24
|3
|Franklin
|21
|
|Hancock
|8
|
|Kossuth
|9
|1
|Mitchell
|10
|1
|Winnebago
|25
|
|Worth
|1
|
|Wright
|7
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|169
|9
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3816
|76
|Butler
|1098
|19
|Floyd
|1154
|30
|Franklin
|775
|9
|Hancock
|944
|24
|Kossuth
|1229
|47
|Mitchell
|863
|19
|Winnebago
|979
|15
|Worth
|400
|12
|Wright
|1341
|24
|
|
|
|Area Total
|12599
|275
|Active Cases
|12/6/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|1609
|1652
|1807
|477
|Butler
|462
|494
|517
|82
|Floyd
|526
|543
|550
|60
|Franklin
|277
|287
|305
|42
|Hancock
|385
|390
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|578
|567
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|400
|421
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|323
|337
|359
|192
|Worth
|181
|178
|118
|46
|Wright
|407
|397
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5148
|5266
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|2155
|119
|Butler
|624
|47
|Floyd
|604
|44
|Franklin
|477
|19
|Hancock
|551
|29
|Kossuth
|642
|35
|Mitchell
|453
|39
|Winnebago
|631
|29
|Worth
|218
|9
|Wright
|927
|14
|
|
|
|Area Total
|7282
|384
|
|Sunday
|Sunday
|
|Friday 12/4
|Friday 12/4
|Positivity Rate
|14-day
|7 day
|
|14 day past
|7 day past
|Cerro Gordo
|20.1
|15.3
|
|20.5
|17.5
|Butler
|18.6
|12
|
|18.5
|14.9
|Floyd
|16.5
|13.5
|
|22.4
|16.4
|Franklin
|16.5
|8
|
|15
|8
|Hancock
|21.6
|15.1
|
|22.1
|20.5
|Kossuth
|30.1
|23.7
|
|29.1
|24.4
|Mitchell
|20.9
|14.6
|
|19.9
|15
|Winnebago
|18.2
|13
|
|18.2
|16.8
|Worth
|13.3
|10.2
|
|14.2
|11.1
|Wright
|20.1
|16.8
|
|19.7
|16.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Average
|20.5
|15.1
|
|20.5
|16.7