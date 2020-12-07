Nine more area COVID deaths reported over weekend, active case count in area down for sixth straight day

      Breaking News
Dec 7, 2020 @ 4:44am

DES MOINES — It’s been six straight days that the number of north-central Iowans recovered from coronavirus has outpaced the number of new cases identified, but nine more people died over the weekend due to COVID-19.

Between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning, 275 more north-central Iowans were diagnosed with COVID while 384 more have recovered.

The number of active COVID cases in the listening area dropped from 5266 on Friday to 5148 on Sunday. In Cerro Gordo County, the number of active cases dropped from 1652 to 1609 in that same time period.

Four of the nine area deaths were recorded in Butler County, three were in Floyd County, with single deaths in Kossuth and Mitchell. That brings the total number of north-central Iowa deaths to 169, with 36 deaths reported in the last week.

The listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 20.5%, while the seven-day rate is at 15.1%. Kossuth County has the highest 14-day average positivity rate in the state at 30.1%.

In the same 48-hour period from midday Friday to midday Sunday, 79 more deaths were reported statewide to bring the total to 2682; 4288 more cases were identified while 6664 more people have recovered.

 

“New” refers to time period between 11:00 AM Friday and 11:00 AM Sunday

 

Deaths Total New
Cerro Gordo 52
Butler 12 4
Floyd 24 3
Franklin 21
Hancock 8
Kossuth 9 1
Mitchell 10 1
Winnebago 25
Worth 1
Wright 7
Area Total 169 9

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 3816 76
Butler 1098 19
Floyd 1154 30
Franklin 775 9
Hancock 944 24
Kossuth 1229 47
Mitchell 863 19
Winnebago 979 15
Worth 400 12
Wright 1341 24
Area Total 12599 275

 

 

Active Cases 12/6/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 1609 1652 1807 477
Butler 462 494 517 82
Floyd 526 543 550 60
Franklin 277 287 305 42
Hancock 385 390 408 134
Kossuth 578 567 535 176
Mitchell 400 421 447 119
Winnebago 323 337 359 192
Worth 181 178 118 46
Wright 407 397 410 182
Area Total 5148 5266 5526 1510

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 2155 119
Butler 624 47
Floyd 604 44
Franklin 477 19
Hancock 551 29
Kossuth 642 35
Mitchell 453 39
Winnebago 631 29
Worth 218 9
Wright 927 14
Area Total 7282 384

 

 

Sunday Sunday Friday 12/4 Friday 12/4
Positivity Rate 14-day 7 day 14 day past 7 day past
Cerro Gordo 20.1 15.3 20.5 17.5
Butler 18.6 12 18.5 14.9
Floyd 16.5 13.5 22.4 16.4
Franklin 16.5 8 15 8
Hancock 21.6 15.1 22.1 20.5
Kossuth 30.1 23.7 29.1 24.4
Mitchell 20.9 14.6 19.9 15
Winnebago 18.2 13 18.2 16.8
Worth 13.3 10.2 14.2 11.1
Wright 20.1 16.8 19.7 16.7
Area Average 20.5 15.1 20.5 16.7
